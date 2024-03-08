First woman presiding officer appointed for Cumilla city by-polls

Cumilla City Corporation is set to witness a woman presiding officer for the first time in tomorrow's (9 March) city corporation by-polls.

"The officer named Kazi Apoun Tivrani will be officiating at Jangalia Power Development Board High School," said Farhad Hossain, the returning officer of Cumilla City Corporation by-polls.

"She is an assistant professor of the English department at Cumilla Victoria Government College. The teacher is very brave, intelligent and honest. We are overwhelmed by her courage. Hopefully, she will excel in her endeavours," he added.

Tivrani expressed her readiness for the role, saying, "When my name was announced, I thought I had been teaching all my life. What's the harm in doing something different for a day? So when the opportunity came, I took it."

She added, her focus now is to conduct the election smoothly.

