MP Bahar's daughter Tahsin Bahar Suchona now Cumilla city mayor

TBS Report
09 March, 2024, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2024, 08:07 pm

The total voter turnout stood at 94,115, achieving a participation rate of 38.82%

Tahsin Bahar Suchona, the newly elected Cumilla city mayor.
Tahsin Bahar Suchona, the newly elected Cumilla city mayor.

Tahsin Bahar Suchona, daughter of Cumilla Sadar Member of Parliament AKM Bahauddin Bahar, has won the city corporation mayoral by-polls.

She bagged 48,890 votes defeating her closest contender former Mayor Monirul Haque Sakku by 22,993 votes.

Sakku secured a total of 26,897 votes.

Suchona is also the organisational secretary of Cumilla City Awami League (AL).

The remaining candidates, Nizam Uddin Kaiser symbolised by a horse received 13,155 and Elephant symbol's candidate Noor-Ur Rahman Mahmud Tanim garnered  5,173 votes.

The results were announced at 7:00pm today (9 March) by Cumilla City Corporation polls returning officer Farhad Hossen, at the Cumilla District School Auditorium.

Cumilla City Corporation included 27 wards and 105 centres in two upazilas - Adarsha Sadar and Sadar Dakshin. 

According to the District Returning Officer's office, there were 242,458 voters in Cumilla City Corporation. 118,282 of them are men, 124,278 are women. and two are hijra voters.

