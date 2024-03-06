Candidates voice concerns as allegations of vote snatching, threats emerge

Metropolitan Awami League Adviser Noor-ur-Rahman Tanim, a candidate in the city polls, conducts campaign in the city on Wednesday (6 March). Photo: Taibur Rahman Sohail

In the final stretch of the Cumilla City Corporation election campaign, three candidates have expressed concerns about the circulation of false information regarding the election results before the electorate even heads to the polls.

Nizamuddin Kaiser, a candidate participating with the horse symbol and also the former president of Cumilla City Swechchhasebak Dal, has alleged that rumours are being spread that the results will be snatched away after the polls take place. "All I want to say is, come to vote. Do not listen to these rumours. Those who are afraid of losing are spreading such propaganda," he said.

Alleging that some candidates are thinking of looting votes, he said, "If the Election Commission takes a strong stance and ensures the safety of the voters, then the people will give their verdict through voting."

However, when asked, Cumilla City Corporation By-Election Returning Officer Farhad Hossain said, "Actions have been taken whenever we receive complaints. The results will be announced in front of everyone from the control room, so there is no chance of anyone stealing the votes."

Criticising the minimal participation in party activities of bus symbol candidate Tahsin Bahar Suchana, the daughter of MP Bahar, Metropolitan Awami League Adviser Noor-ur-Rahman Tanim said, "The Awami League is not the property of anyone's parents. Moreover, the prime minister has not nominated anyone from the party as the only candidate in Cumilla but they are still saying that she is the chosen one."

Former Mayor Monirul Haque Sakku, expelled from BNP, warned his rivals that attacks and spreading rumours would not work.

Sakku said, "They [bus symbol workers] are threatening our workers everywhere. Our workers are being told that if they go to the polling station on the 9th, they have to go to jail on the 10th.

"We have already lodged a complaint with the commission, but the Election Commission is reluctant to take any action."

Refuting the allegations, Bus symbol candidate Tahsin Bahar Suchana said, "As the ones making the allegations have no popularity they are saying baseless things. Voting has always been fair in Cumilla and it will be fair again."

"This city corporation has become a business entity, so this needs to change. People now want educated candidates. They want change, expansion of the city. They will choose me automatically," she added.

Comilla people consider me safe. They will vote on the bus symbol itself. This city corporation has become a business entity. Need to get rid of it.

The Comilla City Corporation election is scheduled for 9 March by EVM. The polls are taking place after Mayor Arfanul Haque Rifat died on 13 December 2023. Votes will be cast in 640 rooms of 105 polling stations, with an expected participation from 242,458 registered voters.