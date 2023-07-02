First batch of 333 Hajj pilgrims return to Dhaka

The first batch of 333 Hajj pilgrims have returned to the country on Sunday after completing their pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

A Flynas Airline flight carrying the pilgrims landed at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) at around 7:00 pm, HSIA Health Officer Dr Shahrier Sajjad told The Business Standard.

The pilgrims were welcomed at the airport by the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) Chairman M Mafidur Rahman.

Meanwhile, the second return Hajj flight is scheduled to arrive at Dhaka airport at 6:05am on Monday, carrying 419 passengers.

According to the religious affairs ministry data, nearly 1.23 lakh aspirant pilgrims went to Saudi Arabia for performing the annual pilgrimage in some 325 flights.

Of the pilgrims, Biman Bangladesh carried 61,180 passengers in 159 flights, Saudi Airlines carried 41,468 passengers in 113 flights, and Flynas Airlines carried the remaining 20,236 people.

