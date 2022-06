A 59-year-old Bangladeshi man who went to Saudi Arabia to perform the upcoming Hajj has died in Mecca.

The deceased was identified as Md Jahangir Kabir, hailing from Chapainawabganj. His passport number is -- A01012228.

According to the Hajj management portal of the Religious Affairs Ministry, Jahangir Kabir died in Mecca on Saturday.

The cause of death could not be ascertained immediately, it added.