Premier Bank inaugurates Hajj booth in Ashkona

Corporates

TBS Report
19 June, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2022, 05:12 pm

Related News

Premier Bank inaugurates Hajj booth in Ashkona

TBS Report
19 June, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2022, 05:12 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Premier Bank Limited has launched Hajj booth in Ashkona Hajj Camp to provide better banking services to Hajj pilgrims.

M Reazul Karim, FCMA, managing director & CEO of the bank attended the programme as chief guest and inaugurated the booth, said a press release.

Md Saiful Islam, joint secretary, Ministry of Religious Affairs; Shamsuddin Chowdhury, DMD & head of Motijheel Branch; Mohd Jamil Hossain, CMA, SEVP and head of Corporate Banking Division; Md Tareq Uddin, EVP & head of Brand Marketing & PR Division; Rana Abdullah, EVP & head of Mohakhali Branch and Md Elias, SVP & head of Islamic Banking Division and several branch managers also attended the programme.

M Reazul Karim, FCMA, managing director and CEO of the bank said, "The Hajj booth will provide a variety of services to the pilgrims including Hajj card, free passport endorsement, exchange of foreign currency, sharing of Hajj related information, etc."

According to the media release, a prayer, held for the Hajj pilgrims' safety and health and for the bank's brighter future, concluded the inauguration.

Premier Bank Limited / Hajj Pilgirms

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Timeless watches to acquire on National Watch Day

5h | Brands
Representational image. Picture: Collected

Father’s Day 2022 Gift Guide

5h | Brands
Haval launches new workshop and service campaign

Haval launches new workshop and service campaign

20h | Wheels
The company has 700 covered vans and every day 110 vans travel to Dhaka with products from all over Bangladesh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Sundarban Courier Service: The 10,000-strong company that delivers anything from needle to couch

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bubly watches movie with the audience

Bubly watches movie with the audience

46m | Videos
Photo: TBS

Tips for home tutors

2h | Videos
Man overcomes his disability to complete higher education

Man overcomes his disability to complete higher education

5h | Videos
What are allies thinking about Ukraine ?

What are allies thinking about Ukraine ?

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

2
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

3
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

4
A screenshot of the CPP oil pipeline project
China

China sets two world records in deep-sea energy exploration in Bangladesh

5
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Shipping lines unwilling to carry hydrogen peroxide from Bangladesh

6
Photo: Collected.
Economy

Bankers call for increasing dollar supply