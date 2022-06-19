Premier Bank inaugurates Hajj booth in Ashkona

The Premier Bank Limited has launched Hajj booth in Ashkona Hajj Camp to provide better banking services to Hajj pilgrims.

M Reazul Karim, FCMA, managing director & CEO of the bank attended the programme as chief guest and inaugurated the booth, said a press release.

Md Saiful Islam, joint secretary, Ministry of Religious Affairs; Shamsuddin Chowdhury, DMD & head of Motijheel Branch; Mohd Jamil Hossain, CMA, SEVP and head of Corporate Banking Division; Md Tareq Uddin, EVP & head of Brand Marketing & PR Division; Rana Abdullah, EVP & head of Mohakhali Branch and Md Elias, SVP & head of Islamic Banking Division and several branch managers also attended the programme.

M Reazul Karim, FCMA, managing director and CEO of the bank said, "The Hajj booth will provide a variety of services to the pilgrims including Hajj card, free passport endorsement, exchange of foreign currency, sharing of Hajj related information, etc."

According to the media release, a prayer, held for the Hajj pilgrims' safety and health and for the bank's brighter future, concluded the inauguration.