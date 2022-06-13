Exim Bank provides bus to Bangladesh Biman for Hajj pilgrims

Exim Bank has provided an air-conditioned bus to Bangladesh Biman to facilitate the transportation of hajj pilgrims during the Hajj season.

Exim Bank's Managing Director and CEO Dr Mohammad Haider Ali Miah handed over the bus to Bangladesh Biman GM (Transport) Shakil Miraj in a program at Ashkona Hajj camp recently, reads a press release.

Director of Hajj Camp Md Saiful Islam, Additional Managing Director of the Bank Mohammad Feroz Hossain, Md Humayun Kabir, Deputy Managing Director Jasim Uddin Bhuiyan, Maksuda Khanam, Head of IT Division and Executive Vice President Md Mahbubul Alam, Head of ADC Division and Executive Vice President Md Mofazzal Mamun Khan, Head of Human Resources Division and Senior Vice President Kanulal Karmakar, Head of Shariah Secretariat and Senior Vice President Md Zulkarnain, Head of Corporate Affairs and Branding Division and Senior Vice President Sanjib Chatterjee were also present in the program.