Exim Bank provides bus to Bangladesh Biman for Hajj pilgrims

Corporates

TBS Report
13 June, 2022, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2022, 01:32 pm

Related News

Exim Bank provides bus to Bangladesh Biman for Hajj pilgrims

TBS Report
13 June, 2022, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2022, 01:32 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Exim Bank has provided an air-conditioned bus to Bangladesh Biman to facilitate the transportation of hajj pilgrims during the Hajj season.

Exim Bank's Managing Director and CEO Dr Mohammad Haider Ali Miah handed over the bus to Bangladesh Biman GM (Transport) Shakil Miraj in a program at Ashkona Hajj camp recently, reads a press release.

Director of Hajj Camp Md Saiful Islam, Additional Managing Director of the Bank Mohammad Feroz Hossain, Md Humayun Kabir, Deputy Managing Director Jasim Uddin Bhuiyan, Maksuda Khanam, Head of IT Division and Executive Vice President Md Mahbubul Alam, Head of ADC Division and Executive Vice President Md Mofazzal Mamun Khan, Head of Human Resources Division and Senior Vice President Kanulal Karmakar, Head of Shariah Secretariat and Senior Vice President Md Zulkarnain, Head of Corporate Affairs and Branding Division and Senior Vice President Sanjib Chatterjee were also present in the program.

Exim Bank / Bangladesh Biman / Hajj Management / Hajj and Umrah services / Hajj Pilgirms

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The pandemic could finally turn remote work into a permanent reality but managers are eager for a return to office. Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk’s futurist bookshelf needs Alvin Toffler 

1h | Panorama
Mother Club started in 1983 and for the last 40 years, more than 20,000 girls and women have learnt swimming in this club. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Mother Club:  A 40-year-old swimming pool tucked away in a corner of Moghbazar

2h | Panorama
GreyLo: An artistic step in footwear

GreyLo: An artistic step in footwear

2h | Brands
Walton fridges: Modern technology for fresh food

Walton fridges: Modern technology for fresh food

3h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Which Bollywood gangster movies ruled the box office?

Which Bollywood gangster movies ruled the box office?

3h | Videos
Is higher education mandatory ?

Is higher education mandatory ?

4h | Videos
Post budget: Middle class spending to increase in these sectors

Post budget: Middle class spending to increase in these sectors

16h | Videos
Canadian student buys jersey commemorating Messi's 500th goal

Canadian student buys jersey commemorating Messi's 500th goal

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

3
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble

4
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

5
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Economy

Padma Bridge: A $500m boost to commercial vehicle market

6
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?