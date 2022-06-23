Banks open on 25 June for the Hajj pilgrims

TBS Report
23 June, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2022, 08:59 pm

Banks open on 25 June for the Hajj pilgrims

TBS Report
23 June, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2022, 08:59 pm
Banks open on 25 June for the Hajj pilgrims

The relevant branches and sub-branches of the scheduled banks involved with this year's Hajj activities have been asked by the Bangladesh Bank to keep their operations open on Saturday for proper Hajj management.

A circular issued in this regard on Thursday by the Department of Offsite Supervision said that the branches and sub-branches concerned of the banks involved with Hajj activities should take steps to keep open their offices and be run with limited workforce on 25 June, the weekend, along with ensuring adequate security measures.

  

