MTB hosts training on money laundering prevention in Habiganj

Corporates

28 October, 2024, 11:05 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2024, 11:06 pm

Related News

MTB hosts training on money laundering prevention in Habiganj

28 October, 2024, 11:05 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2024, 11:06 pm
MTB hosts training on money laundering prevention in Habiganj

Mutual Trust Bank PLC (MTB) organized a daylong training program on "Prevention of Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism" under the lead bank program of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU). The training was conducted for officials from commercial banks operating in Habiganj district.

A. K. M. Ehsan, Head of BFIU (Acting), attended the program as the Chief Guest, while Rais Uddin Ahmad, Deputy Managing Director and Chief Anti-Money Laundering Compliance Officer (CAMLCO) of MTB, chaired the event.

A total of 76 participants from 34 banks attended the training, which featured sessions conducted by Md. Imanur Rahman, Joint Director, and Md. Delour Hussain, Deputy Director. Other senior officials from MTB's AML & CFT Division were also present, reinforcing MTB's commitment to ensuring robust anti-money laundering and counter-financing measures across the banking sector.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Mutual Trust Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Collected

Pack, set, go: Must-have picnic essentials

1d | Brands
Compared to a stock Hilux, Anan’s one is properly equipped for off-road duties with a custom metal front bumper, snorkel to improve its wading capacity and sits higher on larger off-road tyres. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

1997 Toyota Hilux: A rare, ultimate adventure machine

2d | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

BCS age cap: How old is too old?

3d | Panorama
In Jolshiri, where wetlands have been filled with sand or clay, the ground had to be filled with either clay or sand up to a depth of 20 to 30 meters before the land could be sold as plots. Photo: Collected

Why you should consult a geotechnical engineer before building your house

8h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

The in-depth fact of ‘Calma Celebration’ in football

The in-depth fact of ‘Calma Celebration’ in football

31m | Videos
Vinicius or Rodri, who is winning the much desired Ballon D’or trophy

Vinicius or Rodri, who is winning the much desired Ballon D’or trophy

3h | Videos
Writ filed seeking directions to stop activities of 11 political parties including Awami League

Writ filed seeking directions to stop activities of 11 political parties including Awami League

4h | Videos
Why is sector-wise industrial policy urgent?

Why is sector-wise industrial policy urgent?

4h | Videos