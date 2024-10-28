MTB hosts training on money laundering prevention in Habiganj

Mutual Trust Bank PLC (MTB) organized a daylong training program on "Prevention of Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism" under the lead bank program of Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU). The training was conducted for officials from commercial banks operating in Habiganj district.

A. K. M. Ehsan, Head of BFIU (Acting), attended the program as the Chief Guest, while Rais Uddin Ahmad, Deputy Managing Director and Chief Anti-Money Laundering Compliance Officer (CAMLCO) of MTB, chaired the event.

A total of 76 participants from 34 banks attended the training, which featured sessions conducted by Md. Imanur Rahman, Joint Director, and Md. Delour Hussain, Deputy Director. Other senior officials from MTB's AML & CFT Division were also present, reinforcing MTB's commitment to ensuring robust anti-money laundering and counter-financing measures across the banking sector.