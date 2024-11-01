Indonesian authorities says one person dead in cooking oil factory near Jakarta

Reuters
01 November, 2024, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2024, 01:00 pm

Footage from Metro TV showed large flames and billowing black smoke coming out of a building in the centre of the complex in Bekasi

Reuters
01 November, 2024, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2024, 01:00 pm
A drone view shows smoke and flames rising at a cooking oil factory, in Bekasi, West Java province, Indonesia November 1, 2024, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. ILHAM APRIYANTO/via REUTERS
A drone view shows smoke and flames rising at a cooking oil factory, in Bekasi, West Java province, Indonesia November 1, 2024, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. ILHAM APRIYANTO/via REUTERS

One person has died in large fire at a cooking oil factory near the Indonesian capital Jakarta, with around 20 firefighting trucks at the site trying to contain the blaze, local fire authorities said on Friday.

Footage from Metro TV showed large flames and billowing black smoke coming out of a building in the centre of the complex in Bekasi, a city on Jakarta's eastern edge. The report said roads had been closed around the factory.

Haryanto, a fire fighter who was at the factory complex, told Reuters that one person had been found dead at the site.

The factory is operated by PT Primus Sanus Cooking Oil Industrial (Priscolin), Maswa, a staffer at the local fire department, told Reuters.

