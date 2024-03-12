Fire at kitchen market in Dhaka's Uttara doused

Bangladesh

UNB
12 March, 2024, 09:35 am
Last modified: 12 March, 2024, 09:40 am

Related News

Fire at kitchen market in Dhaka's Uttara doused

Nine firefighting units from Uttara, Tongi, Kurmitola, and Pallabi fire stations brought the fire under control at 2:45 am and doused it at 3:40 am on Tuesday

UNB
12 March, 2024, 09:35 am
Last modified: 12 March, 2024, 09:40 am

Photo: Screengrab
Photo: Screengrab

A fire that broke out at a kitchen market in Dhaka's Uttara Sector 11 early Tuesday(March 12) was doused.

Nine firefighting units from Uttara, Tongi, Kurmitola, and Pallabi fire stations brought the fire under control at 2:45 am and doused it at 3:40 am on Tuesday, said Station officer Talha bin Zasim of FSCD headquarters media cell.

A number of shops at the kitchen market were fully burnt, according to locals.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Top News

Dhaka / Uttara / Fire accident

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Which is the best asset class to invest in 2024?

20h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Last minute Ramadan preparations

22h | Features
Approximately 4.5 lakh roofs in Dhaka city and an increasing number of homeowners are transforming these once-neglected spaces into rooftop gardens. Photo: Courtesy

Gardening services shaping a greener Dhaka skyline

1d | Panorama
From the front, the Touring looks completely identical to the sedan. Photo: MD Abu Saeed Miad

2019 Toyota Corolla Touring: The most exquisite and economic wagon in the market

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

There are many stories around Arifail Shahi Jame Masjid

There are many stories around Arifail Shahi Jame Masjid

7h | Videos
Benazir-Zardari's daughter becoming the first lady of Pakistan

Benazir-Zardari's daughter becoming the first lady of Pakistan

11h | Videos
Health Benefits of Fasting

Health Benefits of Fasting

15h | Videos
Real Madrid boss Ancelotti faces tax troubles

Real Madrid boss Ancelotti faces tax troubles

16h | Videos