Fire at kitchen market in Dhaka's Uttara doused

Photo: Screengrab

A fire that broke out at a kitchen market in Dhaka's Uttara Sector 11 early Tuesday(March 12) was doused.

Nine firefighting units from Uttara, Tongi, Kurmitola, and Pallabi fire stations brought the fire under control at 2:45 am and doused it at 3:40 am on Tuesday, said Station officer Talha bin Zasim of FSCD headquarters media cell.

A number of shops at the kitchen market were fully burnt, according to locals.