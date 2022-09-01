Fire at DNCC building

Bangladesh

Fire at DNCC building

A fire has broken out on the 8th floor of the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) building in the capital.

The offices of DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam and Chief Engineer are on the same floor.

Fire Service and Civil Defense Headquarters' Duty Officer Rashid Bin Khalid said that the fire was reported at 7:08 am on Thursday (1 September).

Three fire service units are working to douse the fire, he added.

The fire officials could not immediately confirm the reason behind the fire and the extent of damage. 

