Fire at chemical warehouse leaves 3 dead, 1 injured in Keraniganj

Three people were dead and one was injured in a fire that broke out at a warehouse storing chemicals in the Godarbag area of Keraniganj early Tuesday (15 August).

The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.

The blaze started around 4am at a warehouse with chemicals in the area, said Md Shahjahan Shikdar, deputy assistant director (media cell) of Fire Service and Civil Defence.

On information, six firefighting units rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control around 6:15am, he said.

The cause of the fire can be identified after an investigation, the fire service official said.