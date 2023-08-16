Keraniganj chemical warehouse fire: Casualties increase to five

Five people died in a fire that broke out at an illegal warehouse storing chemicals in the Godarbag area of Keraniganj early Tuesday (August 15).

The deceased were identified as Md Sohag, 30, his wife Mina Akter, 20, their daughter, Jesmine Akter, 50 and her daughter Tisha, 15.

Most of the victims worked in the factory and lived there.

Police said three victims were dead on the spot and two, Sohag and Jesmine, died while undergoing treatment at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

Shahjahan Sikder, deputy assistant director (media cell) of Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters, said six firefighting units doused the fire by 6:15am.

Three bodies were recovered after the flame was doused.

The victims' relatives said the fire broke out after a blast at a chemical storage of a glass factory in the building owned by a local named Abul Hasnat.

Fire service officials primarily could not confirm the reasons behind the blast but suspected an electric short circuit as the reason.

Fire service official Sikder said a firefighter was injured while attempting to tame the blaze.

The fire service was unable to provide details regarding damages.

Anisur Rahman, Dhaka district deputy commissioner, visited the spot and said a probe committee was formed to investigate the incident.

He announced primary aid for the victims and their families.

The burn institute's resident surgeon Md Tariqul Islam said Jesmine and Sohag succumbed to their burns, and three others were undergoing treatment there.

Jesmine's brother Chan Mia said his brother-in-law works in Saudi Arabia. She was rescued with injuries and admitted to Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital, and shifted to the burn institute where she succumbed to her burn injuries, said Chan.