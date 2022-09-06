Keraniganj blast: Death toll rises to 5

The death toll from the explosion in a gas pipeline in Keraniganj rose to five, with another victim succumbing to her injuries at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Sonia Akter, 26.

Sonia breathed her last in the intensive care unit of Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery under DMCH around 3:30am, said Inspector Md Bacchu Mia, DMCH police outpost in-charge.

The body has been kept in the hospital morgue, he said.

Md Yasin, 12, the only surviving family member, is still under treatment at the hospital in a critical condition, said Bacchu.

On August 30, six members of the family suffered critical burn injuries in a fire triggered by the explosion in the gas pipeline of their house in the Jinjira area of Keraniganj.

Maria Akter, 8, succumbed to her burn injuries hours after she was brought to the hospital.

Shahadat Hossain, 20, and his grandmother Begum, 60, died on Friday at the hospital.

On Monday, Panna Begum, 50, succumbed to her burn injuries at the same hospital.