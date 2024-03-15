Fire at Old Dhaka printing press under control

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 March, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 15 March, 2024, 11:04 pm

The fire broke out at around 9:38pm at Zeenat Printing Works in the Ramkanta Nandi Lane, officials said.

The fire at a printing press in Old Dhaka's Pautatuli has been brought under control at around 22:50pm, Fire Service and Civil Defence officials have said.

The fire broke out at around 9:38pm at Zeenat Printing Works in the Ramkanta Nandi Lane, officials said.

Six units of the fire service from Sadarghat, Sutrapur and Siddique Bazar fire stations brought it under control some one hour after it broke out.

No casualty has been reported in the incident as of 10:50pm. 

