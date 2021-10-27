Gulshan building fire doused

The firefighters have doused the fire that broke out at a six-storey building in Gulshan 2 in the capital.

"The blaze originated at 11:37am and spread to the first, second and third floors of the building," fire service control room officer Mahbubul Hasan told The Business Standard today.

"After an hour effort, eight firefighting units doused the fire at 12.40pm," said Raihan Ahmed, media officer of the fire service.

However, he could not immediately confirm the cause and extent of damage by the blaze.

