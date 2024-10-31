Shang High: Your passport to Pan-Asian flavours

Since the rise of the renowned Yum Cha District in the last decade, Pan-Asian cuisine has gained popularity. At the same time, the growing availability of Asian spices and ingredients in local markets made it easier to introduce these flavours on a larger scale, allowing more people to enjoy the depth and diversity of Asian cuisine.

On the back of this popularity, Shang High started its journey in March 2023 as a humble small food cart. The owners drew inspiration from the flavours of Thailand, China and Japan.

Slowly but surely, the owners started to win over the hearts of their customers enough to expand their food cart into a charming restaurant in April 2024.

Shang High's interior is thoughtfully designed blending elements from three Asian cultures.

Customers can enjoy a cosy environment enhanced by soothing background music. At Shang High, every dish is crafted with care, using organic spices and fresh ingredients. Their culinary efforts ensure authentic flavours and a healthier dining experience.

During our visit, we had the opportunity to speak with one of the owners of this restaurant, Siam. He shared how it was the team's dedication which made it possible to create an exceptional dining experience.

The restaurant offers a broad selection of meals, from appetisers to main courses and desserts, and an interesting variety of drinks.

For anyone seeking an authentic Asian culinary experience, Shang High restaurant in Dhaka is a must-visit destination.

During our visit, we sampled a few of their popular dishes, highlighting the variety of flavours Shang High offers.

The Chicken Lemongrass Dumplings

Photo: Courtesy

Since it is a Pan-Asian restaurant review, we had to evaluate the dumplings and Dim Sum section. The Chicken Lemongrass Dumplings was the first recommendation by the restaurant.

The best part of the dumplings was how the favours of aromatic herbs blended with the tender chicken encased in a thin, delicate wrapper. The filling is juicy and packed with flavour, making this dish stand out as one of the best. It was light and fulfilling as an appetiser and worthy of its price tag.

Rating: 10/10

Price: Tk390

Tod Mun Goong

Afterwards, we sampled the Tod Mun Goong (Thai fish and shrimp cake). It was crispy on the outside and wonderfully soft on the inside of a well-fried appetiser. Another popular recommendation by the restaurant staff. The flavours are enhanced even more when combined with their in-house sauces. This delicious and light appetiser is ideal if you're searching for something light or a quick snack.

Rating: 8/10

Price: Tk400

Mongolian beef

The main meal, Mongolian beef, has a rich sauce flavoured with spicy Sichuan peppers. However, the dish was a bit too saucy and, disappointingly, there was less beef than expected.

The dish would do better if the spices had been used more subtly. The strong use of spices produced a fairly mixed flavour profile. Overall, it was certainly below average.

Rating: 5.5/10

Price: Tk440

The Shang High Sichuan Chicken Fried Rice

The Shang High Sichuan Chicken Fried Rice, although simple, offers quite a flavourful experience. Better enjoyed as a side dish, the fried rice can be an excellent accompaniment to other gravy-based entrees and fried items on the menu, especially if you're looking for a heavy meal.

Rating: 6/10

Price: Tk320

The Langkawi Iced Milo

Photo: Courtesy

A delicious drink called the Langkawi Iced Milo has the potential to evoke nostalgia, taking us back to school days. It's chocolatey, sweet and immediately gratifying.

Best enjoyed cold, so it is recommended to finish the drink while it stays cold.

Rating: 7/10

Price: Tk290