Fire breaks out in 2 markets in capital

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
17 April, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2023, 10:08 pm

Fire breaks out in 2 markets in capital

TBS Report 
17 April, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2023, 10:08 pm
Fire breaks out in 2 markets in capital

Fire broke out in two separate markets in the Uttara and Paltan areas of the capital today (17 April). 

Fire spread at BGB market in Uttara House-Building area of Dhaka at around 10:30am today and gutted around 100 shops. Traders fear that the blaze damaged properties worth several crores of taka.

Later, another fire spread at the gold market in Baitul Mukarram at around 2:50pm. It was doused before the Fire Service could reach the spot.

The Fire Service today formed a five-member probe committee over the New Super Market fire and it was asked to submit their report within five-working days.

The committee chief Fire Service Director for Administration Wahidul Islam told the media that they were yet to visit the spot.

The committee could not confirm reasons behind the fire and its origin point two days after the fire, he said.

Traders said that shutters, furniture and cash boxes of their shops were broken and damaged in widespread looting during the fire.

Meanwhile, amid the repeated fire incidents at markets and shopping complexes and hazardous conditions there, the Fire Service authorities have started discussion with traders and shop owners.

Two meetings took place at the Fire Service headquarters on Sunday and Monday where traders from different major markets and shopping malls were present.

Fire Service Director for Operations Lieutenant Colonel Tajul Islam informed the traders about the anomalies and fire risks at the markets.

Dhaka South City Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh today handed over cheques of Tk2 crore to the victim traders of Bangabazar Shopping Complex fire.

He said a collective and long-term action plan will be taken to avoid such repeated incidents of fires at markets.
 

