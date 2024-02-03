Fire at BIWTA's pipe warehouse in Narayanganj, 7 units working to douse flames

A fire broke out in the dredging pipe warehouse of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) in the Borofkol area of Narayanganj.

It started around 1:15pm on Saturday (3 February), said Fakhar Uddin Ahmed, deputy assistant director of Narayanganj fire service.

Seven units of the Narayanganj Fire Service have been working to douse the flame.

A large number of dredging pipes were burned.

Fakhar Uddin Ahmed said the cause of the fire is still unknown.

"Seven units from Mandalpara and Hajiganj fire stations are working to bring the fire under control. No casualties have been reported so far," he added.

Noting a major fire incident in the pipe warehouse on 23 November 2018, he said, "Five years later, another fire occurred here. The fire service will investigate the incident."