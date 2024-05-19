19-year-old Utshob taking Bangladesh to global boxing ring

Muhammad Utshob Ahmed, a young boxer from Rajshahi, is breaking barriers and putting Bangladesh on the global boxing map. Photo: UNB

In a country where cricket and football dominate the sports scene, boxing often goes unnoticed. Yet, Muhammad Utshob Ahmed, a young boxer from Rajshahi, is breaking barriers and putting Bangladesh on the global boxing map.

For the first time, a Bangladeshi professional boxer has qualified to compete under the prestigious World Boxing Council (WBC).

Utshob, a 19-year-old fighter, will contend for the WBC Asia Silver Super Flyweight title against India's top contender, 32-year-old Mazhar Hussain. This historic match is scheduled for May 25 at the InterContinental Dhaka during the "Beximco Xcel Boxing Championship (XBC) 3.0," according to a media release.

The WBC is one of the four major international boxing organisations, and its belts are among the most prestigious in the sport.

While Bangladesh has already seen its first professional boxing star in Suro Krishna Chakma, who competes in the Lightweight category, Utshob is making waves in the Flyweight division. He is one of the youngest boxers from Bangladesh to step onto the global stage.

In the world of boxing, championship belts are hotly contested and must be defended or relinquished regularly. Currently, the Silver Super Flyweight belt is vacant, providing an opportunity for Utshob and Mazhar to claim it.

Through XBC Xcel Sports Management & Promotions, Utshob earned his shot at the title. Ranked 99th out of 784 in the world in the flyweight division, Utshob's impressive record includes eight bouts, totaling 28 rounds, with 37.5% of his fights ending in knockouts. He has zero losses and eight straight victories, making him a formidable contender.

Utshob's journey to professional boxing began on 19 May 2022. Raised without a father, Utshob was supported by his maternal family, with his mother, Ayesha Khatun, being his sole provider. His passion for boxing was evident from a young age, starting his first fight at seven. Recognizing his talent, Utshob's uncle enrolled him at Bangladesh Ansar VDP in Shafipur for training. There, his skills caught the attention of Kancho Robert McInnes, president of the World Kumite Organization.

Financial hardships were a constant challenge, but Utshob's determination never wavered. Xcel Sports Management & Promotions saw his potential and provided the support he needed to advance. Utshob faced and defeated many of Bangladesh's rising boxers, including notable victories at the BoxStar Series 1 tournament and the Path to Glory event.

His most significant victory came against the undefeated Indian Bantamweight, Pawan Kumar Arya, in a unanimous decision at Beximco XBC 2. Utshob has also won a gold medal at the first Bangabandhu Boxing Competition in 2018, a silver medal at the Bangladesh Youth Games, and a gold medal at the 22nd Junior Boxing Competition.

XBC, in collaboration with WBC Asia, is arranging the first-ever WBC Asia Title match in Bangladesh. Alongside Utshob's highly anticipated bout, other national boxers will face international contenders from China, France, India, Iran, Thailand, and Turkey.

Boxing enthusiasts can watch the event live at the venue or tune in to T Sports and Bongo for live coverage. The event runs from 6 - 11 pm.