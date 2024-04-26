Leaving the fumes behind: Bangladesh needs clean energy solutions for the transport sector

Whenever we talk about energy conversion from fossil fuels, the primary focus is on power plants, industrial usage, and residential cooking. Although the abatement of fossil fuel usage in the transport sector has been successfully implemented, mostly through conversion of vehicles to run on compressed natural gas (CNG) and discarding the "Baby Taxi" of the bygone era for the current-day CNG three-wheelers, we are lagging behind the rest of the world.

The Government of Bangladesh deserves our gratitude for rightly aligning the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) to justify any new projects earmarked for government spending.

However, a deeper analysis has to be done regarding some of the SDG goals to ascertain whether the government's noble intent is truly met. For the purpose of this article, we would like to focus on SDG 7 – Affordable and Clean Energy with respect to the transportation sector.

Total energy consumption in Bangladesh during FY 2019–20 was 42.0 Mtoe, according to data compiled by the Sustainable and Renewable Energy Development Authority (SREDA) from publicly available national data. Within the total energy consumption, 4.3 MTOe was attributable to the transportation sector, of which 80% was generated from petroleum products while the remaining 20% was from natural gas, primarily CNG.

7.80 million metric tonnes of petroleum oil was consumed in the FY 2023–24 fiscal year, of which 58.21% was used for communication and transportation, as reported in the Annual Report 2022–23 of the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC).

Several factors, including a growing number of working populations in urban cities, an increase in affordability as a result of graduating to the status of a middle-income country, and increased economic activities, have placed upward pressure on the transport sector. Naturally, the demand for energy consumption is growing exponentially.

Unfortunately, the demand traditionally relies mostly on fossil fuels, and the trend has continued, putting our present and future in jeopardy. Fossil fuels worsen global warming and endanger everyone's health by releasing air pollutants and increasing greenhouse gases. Further, imported fossil fuels, like diesel and petrol, can be expensive owing to fluctuating prices and the need to pay in foreign currency.

By no means are we suggesting reverting back to the days of horse carriages and cattle carts. Rather, we are suggesting embracing technology to its fullest. Bangladesh needs to acclimatise to global technological developments quickly and speed up the shift towards green and sustainable transportation, both in the public and private domains.

Collaboration between the Roads and Highways Department, BRTA, and BRTC has resulted in the "Enabling Electric Vehicle Adoption in the Framework of Sustainable Energy-Based Transportation" project to be planned. Within the city limits, charging stations can be set up as part of the initial project scope. The charging stations' battery needs will be assessed, and infrastructure for recycling and disposing of old batteries will be put in place.

As a proof of concept, fifteen solar charging stations, mostly for three-wheelers, have already been set up. In addition, the inaugural electric bus in Bangladesh was delivered by the WALTON Automobile Project. Employees will be transported from the gate to their designated destinations within the 2.5-kilometre Walton Factory premises by means of the bus.

A fast-charging station for the bus is also available on-site at the electronics manufacturer. According to Walton, this will be a monumental improvement over Bangladesh's present public transportation system. The business indicated its interest in collaborating with public agencies and contributing to initiatives such as the Integrated Multimodal Transportation System in Dhaka.

There are plans to produce electric vehicles (cars) by Palki Motors Ltd., a company based in Bangladesh. With the rapid development of EV technology worldwide, Bangladesh has an opportunity to switch to more sustainable modes of transport. Bicycles, electric buses, and rickshaws can reduce energy consumption and environmental impact without emitting any emissions, unlike traditional vehicles powered by fossil fuels.

Electric vehicles in Bangladesh are becoming more feasible and performing better because of developments in energy density, improvements in charging infrastructure, and decreases in cost. Lithium-ion batteries are particularly promising for increasing the efficiency and range of electric vehicles.

The potential for renewable energy to be integrated into mass transportation in Bangladesh is greatly enhanced by the country's abundant solar resources. Solar-powered buses and charging stations can provide clean energy for electric vehicles, decreasing their dependency on fossil fuels as well as grid electricity.

Along with these promising initiatives, projects, plans, and innovations by both the public and private sectors, we urge the government to prioritise green energy sources, alternatives to fossil fuels, and environmentally friendly materials when procuring any vehicles, parts, machinery, and elements for setting up infrastructure from abroad.

Additionally, we urge the government to strategise partnerships, subsidy mechanisms, and distributions while working together with private entities that are striving to bring innovations to establish green public transportation systems.

An alternate strategy for decarbonising Bangladesh's mass transportation system could be the use of hydrogen fuel cells, which have recently been the subject of significant technological advancement on a global scale. Vehicles and buses powered by hydrogen produce no pollutants other than water vapour, making them an environmentally friendly option for lowering emissions of greenhouse gases and improving air quality.

To encourage the use of renewable energy in public transportation, Bangladesh can learn from the regulatory frameworks and best practices of other countries. Investment and innovation in sustainable transportation solutions can be stimulated through measures such as emissions regulations, tax incentives for renewable energy infrastructure, and subsidies for electric vehicle purchases.

Furthermore, financial institutions should provide green loans to traditional car and bus manufacturers to upgrade their facilities to produce environmentally friendly transportation solutions.

It may take some time to get to the optimal level of green transportation. However, we cannot use the transition period while waiting for innovation to maintain the status quo. To realise SDG 7—Affordable and Clean Energy—the government's procurement should shy away from full diesel or petrol-based vehicles and buses in favour of green transportation. The public should be encouraged to procure green vehicles by providing incentives.

Financial institutions should encourage innovation by investing in new technologies to equip the industry for upgrading. To achieve the goal of a sustainable and efficient mass transit network for Bangladesh, a proactive approach is required, supported by thorough policies and focused investments, hand-in-hand with an effective partnership between the public and private sectors.

Farah Kabir. Sketch: TBS

Farah Kabir is the Country Director of ActionAid Bangladesh. She can be reached at [email protected].

Ibrahim Khalil Al-Zayad. Sketch: TBS

Ibrahim Khalil Al-Zayad is the Director of National Constructions ltd. Bangladesh & Chairperson, ActionAid International Bangladesh Society.

