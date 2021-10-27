Ferry loaded with vehicles capsizes in Padma

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 October, 2021, 10:30 am
Last modified: 27 October, 2021, 11:37 am

File photo
File photo

A ro-ro ferry – Amanat Shah – capsized in River Padma near the Paturia No 5 ghat in Manikganj on Wednesday morning.

The ferry was loaded with several vehicles and passengers.

Emergency workers have started conducting search and rescue missions at the spot. 

Md Zillur Rahman, deputy general manager (DGM) of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC), Aricha office, confirmed the matter to The Business Standard. 

He said, "The ferry, after unloading two to three vehicles, capsized near the Paturia No 5 ghat in Manikganj."

"Rescue efforts are underway," he added.

No casualties were reported.

