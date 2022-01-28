An explosion and a snuffed dream 

Coming to console Rima Rani, neighbours are lost for words. They do not know how to calm a woman, with a fifteen-day baby in her lap, who lost her husband, the only bread earner, to an explosion at a steel factory.

"What will be the future of my only child?" a howling Rima kept asking her neighbours.

Her husband, GPH Ispat worker Ranjit Das, died in a gas cylinder explosion at the factory two days ago.

On 8 January, Ranjit Das took up a job at the factory at Sultana Mandir of ​​Sitakunda in Chattogram for a daily wage of Tk600, dreaming of a better future for his baby.

But it is unlikely that the dream will ever come true.

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

After an autopsy at the Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue, his body was brought to his home at Kumira union in Sitakunda on Friday afternoon.

A heartbreaking scene unfolded when Ranjit's parents, four sisters and neighbours started wailing around his body at the crematorium.

Ranjit's father Sridam Das, 60, said, "I have four daughters and one son. I have become destitute losing my only son, the earning member of the family. I do not know how to bear the family expenses now."

Photo: TBS

Ranjit married Rima in March 2021. Their son Ayon Das was born on 14 January last.

Rima said, "My husband will never hear his son call him father. Now, I do not know what the future holds for this child. Where will I go with this child now?"

In the last six years, 13 accidents occurred at the factory, killing eight workers and injuring 33 workers critically.

The Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE) has earlier found evidence of violation of seven sections of the Labour Act at the factory.

Among them are unlicensed contractors supplying workers to GPH Ispat; workers not being provided appointment letter, and machines not being inspected at least once a year.

In Thursday's accident also, the Department of Labour has found evidence of not ensuring adequate security for workers.

Cause of accident still unclear

Meanwhile, the factory owners and DIFE could not confirm what caused the gas cylinder explosion that killed Ranjit two days ago. No clear statement was received from either side. The Fire Service and Civil Defence is not aware of the accident.

"We are not aware of the accident," said Newton Das, deputy director of the Chattogram fire service.

GPH Ispat's Additional Managing Director Almas Shimul said on Friday afternoon, "We have formed a three-member committee to look into the cause of the accident."