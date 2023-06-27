Expatriate Bangladeshi trader shot dead in South Africa

TBS Report
27 June, 2023, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2023, 06:08 pm

Photo: Prothom Alo
Photo: Prothom Alo

A Bangladeshi expatriate was shot dead by miscreants in Botshabelo of Free State Province in South Africa.

The deceased, identified as Reagan Islam (35), was the son of Taju Mia from Srinandi village in Batia union of Kabirhat upazila in Noakhali.

The incident occurred in front of his shop in Botshabelo at approximately 9pm local time on Monday, reports the bangla daily Prothom Alo.

Regan's brother Fahim Mahmud told the media that his elder brother had migrated to South Africa in 2009. After returning to Bangladesh in 2021, he spent around five months on vacation before returning to Africa.

Last night, after purchasing items for his shop, he went to his store. As soon as he stepped out of his vehicle, the miscreants present there opened fire, resulting in multiple gunshot wounds to his body, including the head. Reagan succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

Jasim Uddin, the chairman of Batia Union Parishad, expressed deep sorrow over the news of Reagan Islam's untimely death. The family of the deceased has requested the government's assistance in repatriating Reagan's body.

south africa / Expatriate Bangladeshis

Comments

