Expansion of renewable energy will improve air quality, ensure energy security: Experts

The expansion of renewable energy, as an alternative to fossil fuels, will improve air quality and ensure energy security, experts have said at a roundtable discussion.

During the discussion on "Role of renewable energy in air quality improvement and energy development," jointly organised by Centre for Atmospheric Pollution Studies (CAPS) and Bangladesh Institute of Planners (BIP), experts from various organisations shared such views.

The roundtable took place at the BIP conference hall on Monday.

During his keynote speech, Professor Dr Ahmad Kamruzzaman Majumder, the founder and director of Centre for Atmospheric Pollution Studies, highlighted, "The use of renewable energy should be promoted as a substitute for fossil fuels to enhance air quality and ensure long-term energy security."

He pointed out that renewable energy technologies like solar, wind, and hydropower offer a crucial advantage of generating electricity without emitting harmful greenhouse gases and air pollutants into the atmosphere.

Ahmad Kamruzzaman presented four recommendations aimed at improving air quality in the country. One of the recommendations was to categorise all coal, oil, and gas-based thermal power plants under the Red category as before.

In her speech as the chief guest, Deputy Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ministry Habibun Nahar highlighted, "The government alone cannot reduce air pollution. Individuals should also come forward to utilise renewable energy sources."

She encouraged everyone to make efforts to reduce air pollution from their respective positions as responsible citizens.

BIP President Fazle Reza Sumon said in his speech that the standards of pollutants in the rules should be revised to align with the guidelines set by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Syeda Rizwana Hasan, chief executive of Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (Bela), said, "The Department of Environment cannot solely bear the responsibility for improving the environment, other ministries should also contribute."

While advocating for consistent global air pollution standards, she emphasised the need for Bangladesh to develop its own comprehensive roadmap and effective plan, taking into account the country's specific environmental context.

Regarding the Air Pollution Control Rules-2022, she stated that despite some flaws, these rules should not be considered ineffective. Instead, the focus should be on improving the positive aspects of the rules.

"In comparison to other government agencies, the Department of Environment has made some progress, but its major obstacle lies in the lack of political support. With proper political backing, this organisation has the potential to set an example by accomplishing substantial work," she added.

Suman Shams, chief coordinator of Nongar Trust, highlighted that even though Rajuk's building plan instructions mandate the installation of solar plants, there is a lack of proper utilisation of solar cells in practice. He believes the government should play an active role in this regard.

"Air pollution should be presented and discussed in parliament. Legislation should be strict to prevent air pollution effectively," he suggested.

Abdul Wahab, executive director of the Centre for Global Environment and Development, said, "We can reduce the amount of harmful pollutants emitted into the air and reduce the impact of air pollution on human health and the environment by using renewable energy."

According to Professor Dr Adil Mohammed Khan, the executive director of the Institute for Planning and Development, "Preserving clean air is crucial for Bangladesh as it is the most densely populated country in the world."

He emphasised that renewable energy is irreplaceable when it comes to managing air pollution and ensuring long-term energy security.

Professor Dr Md Akter Mahmud, convener of the BIP advisory committee, mentioned that collaborative efforts are required from the government, research organisations, institutions, and individuals to enhance air quality by promoting the use of renewable energy sources.

"To achieve this, it is crucial to treat renewable energy as a tradable commodity, enabling its widespread expansion. Also, the government should exercise caution when formulating legislation aimed at mitigating air pollution to ensure a sustainable future for the next generation." He said.