Ex-Ducsu VP Nur’s party men among 10 held over Ctg mandap vandalism

Police have arrested 10 people, including nine activists of former Ducsu VP Nurul Haque Nur-led Jubo Adhikar Parishad, over their alleged involvements in vandalising a puja mandap in Chattogram last week.

They were arrested during raids on Thursday at Satkania and different parts of the port city, said Nezam Uddin, officer-in-charge of Kotwali Police Station.

The arrestees are Md Nasir, 25, convener of Chattogram Jubo Adhikar Parishad, Mizanur Rahman, 37, member secretary, Md Rasel, 26, convener of Bayazid thana unit, Emon, 21, Yaar Mohammad, 18, Yasin Arafat, 19, Habibullah Mizan, 21, Imran Hossain, Md Mizan, 17 and Gias Uddin, 16.

The OC said police had identified them from the CCTV camera footage of the incident.

Police have also identified the instigators behind the attack at the JM Sen Hall in the city. So far, a total of 100 people have been arrested over the incident, he said.