Ex-Ducsu VP Nur’s party men among 10 held over Ctg mandap vandalism

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 October, 2021, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2021, 04:32 pm

Related News

Ex-Ducsu VP Nur’s party men among 10 held over Ctg mandap vandalism

They were arrested during raids on Thursday at Satkania and different parts of the port city, said Nezam Uddin, officer-in-charge of Kotwali Police Station

TBS Report
22 October, 2021, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2021, 04:32 pm
Ex-Ducsu VP Nur’s party men among 10 held over Ctg mandap vandalism

Police have arrested 10 people, including nine activists of former Ducsu VP Nurul Haque Nur-led Jubo Adhikar Parishad, over their alleged involvements in vandalising a puja mandap in Chattogram last week.

They were arrested during raids on Thursday at Satkania and different parts of the port city, said Nezam Uddin, officer-in-charge of Kotwali Police Station.

The arrestees are Md Nasir, 25, convener of Chattogram Jubo Adhikar Parishad, Mizanur Rahman, 37, member secretary, Md Rasel, 26, convener of Bayazid thana unit, Emon, 21, Yaar Mohammad, 18, Yasin Arafat, 19, Habibullah Mizan, 21, Imran Hossain, Md Mizan, 17 and Gias Uddin, 16.

The OC said police had identified them from the CCTV camera footage of the incident.

Police have also identified the instigators behind the attack at the JM Sen Hall in the city. So far, a total of 100 people have been arrested over the incident, he said.

Top News

VP Nur / Ex-Ducsu VP Nur / Ctg mandap vandalism

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

19h | Bangladesh
Oath for secularism at the Shaheed Minar

Oath for secularism at the Shaheed Minar

19h | Videos
Shahrukh meet Aryan Khan at jail

Shahrukh meet Aryan Khan at jail

20h | Videos
CANDID WITH TOYA Ep - 07II Sunehra Binte Kamal

CANDID WITH TOYA Ep - 07II Sunehra Binte Kamal

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

2
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

3
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

4
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij

5
Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly
Court

Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly

6
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur