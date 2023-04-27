Tribunal dismisses DSA case against Nur

A Dhaka tribunal today dismissed a case filed against Nurul Haque Nur, the former vice president of Dhaka University Central Students' Union filed by singer Eleyas Hossain under the Digital Security Act (DSA).

Judge AM Zulfiker Hayet of Dhaka Cyber Tribunal passed the order finding no cogent grounds to take cognisance of the charges against Nur on Thursday (27 April).

It also discharged Nur from the charges.

On 18 April of 2021, Eleyas Hossain filed a case with Paltan Police Station under the DSA against Nur for his comments during a Facebook live session on April 14 of the same year.

In the case, Eleyas Hossain accused Nur of hurting the sentiments of Awami League activists and its supporters and defaming the political party with his derogatory comments.