TBS Report
17 January, 2024, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2024, 05:51 pm

Misleading people about judiciary will lead to its collapse: HC warns Gono Odhikar Parishad's Nur

Part of the speech was published with the title “VP Nur's objectionable statement warning the judges”.

The High Court today warned Nurul Haque Nur, president of a faction of Gono Odhikar Parishad, that misleading people about the country's judiciary could lead to a collapse in the justice system.

The HC bench of Justice JBM Hasan and Justice Raziq-al-Jalil made the comment today (17 January) after a speech made by Nur at a  December rally was published by a media outlet on 7 December and then brought to the court's attention.

Part of the speech was published with the title "VP Nur's objectionable statement warning the judges".

"You are political leaders. In the future, you may come to manage the state. So don't mislead people about the judiciary," the court said after the former DUCSU VP appeared before it.

At the beginning of the hearing, Nur's lawyer, former attorney general AJ Muhammad Ali, told the court, "You have given the contempt of court ruling. We need time to give an explanation."

He said Nur did not make the speech as it appeared in the media and expressed hope that the court would be satisfied with the explanation.

After the hearing, the HC granted the defendant time till 15 February to explain the contempt of court. He was ordered to appear before the court that day as well.

The issue had been brought to the court's attention on 17 December by Assistant Attorney General Kalipada Mridha.

VP Nur / High Court / Contempt of Court

