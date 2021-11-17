Ex-Ducsu VP Nur, Reza Kibria come under ‘attack’ in Tangail

TBS Report
17 November, 2021, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2021, 04:59 pm

Ex-Ducsu VP Nur, Reza Kibria come under ‘attack’ in Tangail

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Gono Odhikar Parishad Convener Reza Kibria and member secretary Nurul Haque Nur among several others came under an attack while paying homage to the shrine of Maulana Bhasani in Tangail today.  

Shakil-uz-Zaman, the senior joint convener of the organisation, alleged that the Chhatra League leaders and activists attacked them.

He said, "More than 50 BCL activists attacked us with locally-made weapons and brick chips as soon as reached near the shrine at around 12pm."

"Dr Kibria, Nur and other leaders and activists of Gono Odhikar Parishad were evacuated after the attack," said Tangail Additional Superintendent of Police Sarwar Hossain, adding that the situation is now under control.

The leaders and activists of Gono Odhikar Parishad said that they would respond to the attack by holding a press conference.

Denying the claim, Nibir Pal, BCL organizing secretary of Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University (MBSTU), alleged that four members of his group were injured in an attack when they protested slogans against the government and prime minister, chanted by Reza Kibria, Nur and their supporters.

