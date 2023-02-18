Ex-BCL leaders lock IU VC office demanding resignation

A group of former leaders and activists of the Islamic University unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League, student wing of the ruling Awami League, locked the collapsible gate of the university vice-chancellor's office on Saturday, demanding his resignation.

Around thirty former BCL leaders and activists went to the administration building and locked the collapsible gate of IU vice-chancellor Professor Shaikh Abdus Salam's office to press home their demand at around 10:00am.

Campus sources said that they staged a demonstration on the campus as three audio conversations between the university vice-chancellor and a jobseeker of the university's mass communication and journalism department went viral on social media Facebook.

They would continue their demonstration on the campus until their demand for the resignation of the vice-chancellor was met.

The vice-chancellor had earned a huge amount of money illegally by recruiting teachers at the university, Rasel Joarder, former organising secretary of IU BCL unit said.

The government and ministry concerned should look into the matter, he added.

The Islamic University Teachers' Association and progressive teachers' alliance Shapla Forum have issued written statements to inform them of the position of the vice-chancellor immediately, regarding the leaked audio.

IU VC Abdus Salam acknowledged that he talked to Oliur, who was already a part-time teacher in the mass communication department, and is applying for a permanent role.. He, however, denied the allegation brought against him.

A total of five audio conversations, three with a job seeker and two others with ministry officials, went viral on social media Facebook on Thursday and Friday.

Three audio clips of conversations between vice-chancellor Shaikh Abdus Salam and jobseeker Oliur Rahman were leaked and posted on Facebook where the VC asked Oliur to collect two other job seekers to fulfill the requirement for the department's recruitment test to be valid. At the moment, Oliur is the only applicant, which renders the process moot. At least three aspirants must appear for the recruitment test for the process to move forward.

The vice-chancellor also told Oliur that Oliur failed to write his answer to the question of a previous recruitment test held on 25 October, 2022.

The vice-chancellor gave him some advice for the test.

IU acting registrar HM Ali Hasan, however, filed a general diary with Islamic University police station in this connection on Friday night.