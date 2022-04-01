EU, US can work together with Bangladesh on Indo-Pacific strategy: EU special envoy

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 April, 2022, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 01 April, 2022, 10:14 pm

Photo: Collected
The European Union's strategy is very much similar to the United States' updated Indo-Pacific Strategy (IPS), said EU special envoy for Indo-Pacific Gabriele Visentin, adding that since both the EU and the US are interested in working with Bangladesh on the IPS, there are scopes for working wherever Bangladesh wants to work.

The EU wants that the Indo-Pacific continues to be free and open, he mentioned while speaking at an exchange of views with diplomatic correspondents at the National Press Club in the capital on Friday morning.

"Since the priorities of the US and the EU are similar and they think similarly about involving Bangladesh, both sides can work together on various issues with Bangladesh. And there is no need to work with all the elements. There are opportunities to work where Bangladesh wants to work."

Gabriele Visentin also told the event that he talked to the US ambassador in Bangladesh on Thursday in this regard.

The envoy said the EU's strategy is all about "cooperation not confrontation."

"So, this strategy is also about scaling up and diversifying our political and economic partnership across the Indo-Pacific. We want to uphold international law and multilateralism," he said at the interactive session.

He said the EU wants to deepen its cooperation with democratic like-minded partners.

The special envoy also claimed that their strategy is inclusive and open to all their partners wishing to cooperate with the EU and it does include China.

Visentin shared "tripartite engagement" with China, saying they see China at the same time as a partner, as a competitor (on economic front) and as a rival.

"We see China's involvement is necessary on issues of global interest," said the special envoy, noting that the recently held COP26 is a very positive example of engagement with China.

The special envoy said that in many areas, such as climate and biodiversity, for example, China's cooperation is essential.

He highlighted seven priority areas for EU action – sustainable and inclusive prosperity; green transition; ocean governance; digital governance and partnerships; connectivity; security and defence; and human security.

"A big priority will be our cooperation on global challenges from the pandemic to climate to digital. We want to enhance our digital partnership with the partners in the region," he said, adding that they will deepen their security engagement with Asia seeking to make that cooperation as concrete as possible.

For example, Visentin said, by strengthening the capacity of partners on maritime and cyber security.

Responding to a question, the EU special envoy said the Rohingya issue is not just a bilateral issue, not even a matter of something among the EU, Bangladesh, and Myanmar. "It has to be tackled globally."

He appreciated Bangladesh's generosity for hosting over 1.1 million Rohingyas and said this should not be seen as a permanent solution but should be seen as a temporary solution until the situation and conditions allow them to return to their homes in Rakhine state of Myanmar.

Turning to the Ukraine crisis, the envoy thanked Bangladesh for voting in favour of the latest UNGA resolution on humanitarian grounds and mentioned that Bangladesh's position will strengthen international efforts to address the "dire situation" in Ukraine. "We would like to acknowledge and thank Bangladesh for the stance that it took."

He said they all have to enter into a crisis management mechanism and all have to act for a ceasefire with a guarantee that the humanitarian corridor is truly ensured.

In reply to a question, the envoy said the EU is not afraid of Russia.

He said most of the countries' priority is to see an end to the war and to provide humanitarian assistance.

Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) organised the session attended by Deputy Head of Mission of the European Union to Bangladesh Jeremy Opritesco, DCAB President Rezaul Karim Lotus, and its General Secretary AKM Moinuddin.

