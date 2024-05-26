Heatwave in Dhaka may subside due to heavy rains tomorrow: Met office

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 May, 2024, 01:10 am
Last modified: 26 May, 2024, 01:14 am

Day temperature may fall by (1-5)°C and night temperature may fall slightly over the country.

Downpour on an umbrella. Photo: UNB
Downpour on an umbrella. Photo: UNB

A mild to moderate heatwave sweeping over Dhaka, Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions is likely to abate in the next 24 hours from 6pm Saturday (25 May), according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

Besides, moderate to moderately heavy rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at most places over Khulna, Barishal, Dhaka and Chattogram divisions and at many places over Rajshahi, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions with heavy to very heavy falls at places over Southern part of the country, the BMD said in its weather bulletin.

Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.

Day temperature may fall by (1-5)°C and night temperature may fall slightly over the country.

 

