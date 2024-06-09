Why such unbearable heat even in cloudy weather?

Md Jahidul Islam
09 June, 2024, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2024, 08:09 pm

A construction worker gets a drink amid the scorching heat in the capital’s Gabtoli recently. Working people are suffering most in a mild to moderate heat wave sweeping over parts of the country. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain
Simon Haque, an employee of a private organisation, was walking towards Banglamotor from the capital's Karwan Bazar around 2:00 pm today. 

He appeared exhausted and drenched in sweat. With a handkerchief in hand, he wiped the beads off his forehead. 

Frustrated over the unfavourable weather, he said, "Even though the monsoon has started, there is no rain. Everyone is sweating profusely. Why is it so unbearably hot even in this cloudy weather?"

Not only Simon Haque, but all city dwellers have been toiling through an unbearable heat for the past few days in this kind of weather that gives off false alarms for rain.

What's the temperature really like?

According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), the maximum temperature in Dhaka at 12:00pm was 33 degrees Celsius and the humidity in the air was 72%. 

Although it rained in several districts, including Sylhet, Chattogram, and Mymensingh, there has been no rain in Dhaka, Barishal, Khulna, or Rajshahi for the last 2-3 days. 

There hasn't been a rain shower but a drizzle on rare occasions. Due to high humidity levels this monsoon, temperatures are running high.

Weather experts say extreme weather is currently being experienced across the world. Bangladesh is no exception. 

Unless there is normal rainfall across the country and the humidity does not subside, the unbearable temperature will not abate.

BMD meteorologist Dr Abul Kalam Mallik said, "The current global temperature is 0.7 degrees Celsius higher than the average temperature in 1991 to 2020. 

In May 2023, it was 0.6 degrees higher. Due to global warming, the temperature in Bangladesh is high just like the rest of the world, he said.

Chances of rain are very low in Dhaka, Barishal, Rajshahi, and Khulna till 15 June. The temperatures, however, may drop slightly due to windy weather, he added.

"Even if the temperature is low or the weather is cloudy, because of the high humidity and warm air, the sensation of heat is heightened. As water vapour is entering from the southwest region of Bangladesh, this is triggering the feeling of heat," he added.

