BMD forecasts light to moderate rain across country

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has predicted light to moderate rains or thundershowers across the country in 24 hours commencing from 6:00pm on Friday (14 June).

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions; at many places over Chattogram division; at a few places over Dhaka and Rajshahi divisions and at one or two places over Khulna and Barishal divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions," said a Met office bulletin.

The country's highest 116 mm rainfall was recorded in Rangpur's Dimla in 24 hours till 6:00pm today.

Besides, BMD forecasts light to moderate rain across countrys, a mild heat wave is sweeping over Khulna division and the district of Gopalgonj and it may continue.

Day and night temperatures may rise slightly over the country. Due to excessive moisture content, the discomfort may persist.

Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate over North Bay.