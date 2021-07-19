Multi-sectoral actions needed to reduce Lead pollution: Speakers

TBS Report
19 July, 2021, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2021, 06:49 pm

Speakers at a virtual workshop emphasised the need for establishing a multi-stakeholder approach within the leadership of the relevant government ministries to eradicate lead pollution.

Pure Earth Bangladesh in coordination with the Department of Environment (DoE) organised the workshop on Monday.

The speakers of the event also recommended developing a national inventory on lead pollution sources.

They pointed out the occupational health and safety hazards of working with lead.

The speakers also called upon the Ministry of Industry and Ministry of Commerce to increase the monitoring process on the import of lead chromate as a pigment, and effective industrial waste management.

Bangladesh is one of the most lead-impacted countries in the world. It experiences the 4th highest rate of death from lead exposure.

More than 36 million children are exposed to lead with an average of approximate 7.5 μg/dL blood lead level, almost double than the suggested common health guidelines of the World Health Organisation.

Comparing the severity of lead pollution during the Covid-19 pandemic, chief guest of the event Ahmed Shamim Al Razi, additional secretary of Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, said that Covid and lead pollution are silent killers.

He also committed to phasing out lead as one of the biggest priorities of the ministry.

"The Department of Environment will take the issue in a joint, multi-stakeholder approach to eradicating lead pollution," he said.

Lead pollution

