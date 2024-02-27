Youth advocacy workshop empowers next generation in tackling lead pollution crisis

Corporates

Press Release
27 February, 2024, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2024, 10:00 pm

Related News

Youth advocacy workshop empowers next generation in tackling lead pollution crisis

Press Release
27 February, 2024, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2024, 10:00 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Diverse youth advocates gathered for a workshop on February 27 at the EMK Center in Dhaka to address the urgent challenge of lead pollution.

Organized jointly by Pure Earth Bangladesh, an international non-profit NGO, and the Bangladesh Youth Environmental Initiative (BYEI), the three-hour event attracted thirty proactive participants from various backgrounds, including activists, environmentalists, and youth leaders from different organizations and institutions such as BYEI, Ecological Policy Nexus, University of Dhaka, North South University, Independent University, Jahangirnagar University, and many more.

With Bangladesh ranking as the fourth most lead-affected country, where 36 million children are affected by lead poisoning, the workshop addressed the critical need for action. The session kicked off with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Pure Earth Bangladesh and BYEI, marking the official establishment of a youth advocacy forum dedicated to tackling lead pollution.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Dr. Mahfuzar Rahman, Country Director of Pure Earth Bangladesh, emphasized the importance of empowering young minds for successful policy advocacy, stating, "Raising awareness and fostering public demands are crucial to our efforts in phasing out lead pollution in Bangladesh."

Shamir Shehab, Founder & Executive Director of BYEI, highlighted the silent threat posed by lead pollution and the workshop's role in enhancing awareness and advocacy efforts.

Led by Mitali Das, Communications Lead of Pure Earth Bangladesh, the workshop featured engaging discussions, presentations, and multimedia content to explore the impact of lead exposure on health and the environment. Interactive group sessions facilitated the exchange of ideas and best practices in advocacy efforts targeting lead pollution.

Special speaker Dr. Md. Mahbubur Rahman, Project Coordinator of Environmental Health and WASH at icddr,b, shared insights into successful case studies, including the elimination of lead in turmeric through research and advocacy efforts.

With a united commitment to safeguarding public health and environmental integrity, these young advocates are poised to drive meaningful change in combating the pervasive threat of lead pollution.

Lead pollution

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Winning matches vs winning hearts: Does it count at work?

11h | Panorama
From 2022 to 2023, Head Gear’s sales saw 643% growth and achieved the revenue milestone of Tk1 crore. Photo: courtesy

Head Gear: A Bangladeshi cap brand with global dreams

15h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Apex Bangladesh Fashion Legacy Summit and Show’24: Bridging heritage with innovation in fashion

1d | Mode
Owners took the opportunity to bond, exchanging tales of their beloved Crowns, while basking in the shared passion for these automotive icons. Photo: Akif Hamid

Crowns at Kaya: A convoy of the royal cavalcade

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

14 clubs changed in 1 decade under the influence of City Football Group

14 clubs changed in 1 decade under the influence of City Football Group

2h | Videos
How is Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz?

How is Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz?

1h | Videos
Jayant's friendship with Thousand of birds

Jayant's friendship with Thousand of birds

5h | Videos
Why Putin is unstoppable?

Why Putin is unstoppable?

4h | Videos