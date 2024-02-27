Youth advocacy workshop empowers next generation in tackling lead pollution crisis

Diverse youth advocates gathered for a workshop on February 27 at the EMK Center in Dhaka to address the urgent challenge of lead pollution.

Organized jointly by Pure Earth Bangladesh, an international non-profit NGO, and the Bangladesh Youth Environmental Initiative (BYEI), the three-hour event attracted thirty proactive participants from various backgrounds, including activists, environmentalists, and youth leaders from different organizations and institutions such as BYEI, Ecological Policy Nexus, University of Dhaka, North South University, Independent University, Jahangirnagar University, and many more.

With Bangladesh ranking as the fourth most lead-affected country, where 36 million children are affected by lead poisoning, the workshop addressed the critical need for action. The session kicked off with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Pure Earth Bangladesh and BYEI, marking the official establishment of a youth advocacy forum dedicated to tackling lead pollution.

Dr. Mahfuzar Rahman, Country Director of Pure Earth Bangladesh, emphasized the importance of empowering young minds for successful policy advocacy, stating, "Raising awareness and fostering public demands are crucial to our efforts in phasing out lead pollution in Bangladesh."

Shamir Shehab, Founder & Executive Director of BYEI, highlighted the silent threat posed by lead pollution and the workshop's role in enhancing awareness and advocacy efforts.

Led by Mitali Das, Communications Lead of Pure Earth Bangladesh, the workshop featured engaging discussions, presentations, and multimedia content to explore the impact of lead exposure on health and the environment. Interactive group sessions facilitated the exchange of ideas and best practices in advocacy efforts targeting lead pollution.

Special speaker Dr. Md. Mahbubur Rahman, Project Coordinator of Environmental Health and WASH at icddr,b, shared insights into successful case studies, including the elimination of lead in turmeric through research and advocacy efforts.

With a united commitment to safeguarding public health and environmental integrity, these young advocates are poised to drive meaningful change in combating the pervasive threat of lead pollution.