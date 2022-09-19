Midas Safety observes World Cleanup Day in Ctg

Midas Safety Bangladesh ltd, a Canadian multinational hand gloves manufacturer based-in Chattogram Export Processing Zone (CEPZ), observed a beach cleanup event on Sunday, marking the "World Cleanup Day" in Chattogram.

Moinul Hossain, general manager of Midas Safety, participated in the event at Patenga Sea Beach which began with a rally, reads a press release

A cleanup competition among the employees of Midas Safety was also arranged at the popular tourist spot in the port city to tackle the global waste problem aligned with the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG)-12.

Ashraful Karim, Noorie Muntaha and Maksudul Hasan, organisers of the program, divided the participants into eight groups. The groups then went on a search to collect plastic wastes from the beach.

It was a fun way to clean nature as well as set an example for others to keep their environment clean and plastic waste free, the organisers said.

After the end of the competition, among the eight teams, three winners were selected for collecting the maximum amount of plastic waste. The collected wastes were later disposed of in the nearby waste bin.