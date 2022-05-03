Eid brings fresh air in Dhaka

Eid holidays came as a blessing for Dhaka dwellers as they got the chance to breathe fresh air in the city streets, relatively emptier now than usual.

Dhaka's Air Quality Index (AQI) score was recorded at 21 on Tuesday morning.

It increased slightly to 45 in the evening.

Though, on most days, the AQI of the capital reads 200.

The index reaches 300 at times, making Dhaka the most polluted city in the world.

As many as 10 million people left the capital to celebrate Eid with their family, effectively reducing the sources of pollution.

The AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, informs people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is, and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.

In Bangladesh, the AQI is based on five criteria pollutants – Particulate Matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2 and Ozone (O3).

An AQI value of 50 or below represents good air quality, while an AQI value over 300 represents hazardous air quality.