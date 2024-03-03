Dry weather with chances of rain over 3 places

Environment

BSS
03 March, 2024, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2024, 02:00 pm

Country's maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 33.2°C at Cox's Bazar and today's minimum temperature was 14.8°C at Rajarhat in Barishal division.

Downpour on an umbrella. Photo: UNB
Downpour on an umbrella. Photo: UNB

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today predicted dry weather with temporary partly cloudy sky with chances of rain over three places of the country in the next 24 hours from 9am today (3 March).

"Weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country, having chances of rain or thunder showers at one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi and Khulna divisions," said a met office bulletin here.

Day temperature may remain nearly unchanged and night temperature may rise by 1-2°C over the country.

The sun sets at 6:02pm today and rises at 6:17am tomorrow in the capital.

