Cyclone preparedness curriculum launched  

The government, in collaboration with the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and Brac, launched a curriculum on community-based Cyclone Early Warning Systems in Cox's Bazar on Friday.

The manual, in conjunction with training, will aim to strengthen the capacity of volunteers to disseminate early warnings to communities across all coastal areas where the Cyclone Preparedness Programme is active, said a press release.

Addressing the launching ceremony at Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner's office, Disaster Management and Relief Ministry secretary Md Mohsin said "Strengthening emergency preparedness is the best way to protect our communities against natural disasters and climate change."

"We are grateful for the support of WFP and USAID, which helped bring this curriculum to life," he added.

"We are thankful to the government for taking the lead in developing this curriculum, which will help improve Bangladesh's early warning systems and should serve as a valuable resource for all humanitarian actors involved in emergency preparedness," said Sheila Grudem, WFP emergency coordinator in Cox's Bazar.

"The new curriculum will help our volunteer capacity development a big deal," said Ahmadul Haque, CPP director.

The curriculum is a product of the collaboration between Disaster Management ministry and WFP, with support from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and BRAC's Humanitarian Leadership Academy.

Refugee Relief and Repatriation commissioner Shah Rezwan Hayat; deputy commissioner of Cox's Bazar district Mamunur Rashid; representatives from Brac as well as Professor Dr ASM Maksud Kamal, Pro Vice-Chancellor, University of Dhaka also attended the ceremony.

Speakers at the programme said Bangladesh is no stranger to natural disasters from Tropical Cyclone Bhola pre-independence to Tropical Cyclone Amphan in 2020 and the many floods and natural disasters in between, the people of Bangladesh have proven their resilience to climate shocks.

Since 1970, Bangladesh has developed systems and protocols to save lives and improve recovery time for communities. One of these developments is the implementation of Early Warning Systems, an essential part of disaster risk reduction that gives time to individuals and communities to prepare for an expected disaster.