Cyclone impacts now felt in winter crops market

Cyclone Midhili, which struck the Bangladesh coast on 17 November, wreaked havoc on Md Jasim Uddin's three-bigha land in Baghaikandi village, Gazaria, Munshiganj. Most of the potato seeds he had sowed were damaged just before they could become seedlings.

Despite his efforts to replant the seeds, Jasim Uddin faced another setback when Cyclone Michaung arrived just twenty days later, bringing rainfall to various parts of the country. Over 80% of Jasim Uddin's potato seeds were damaged once again.

"With two rounds of potato cultivation costing about Tk1.5 lakh, I do not have the funds for further cultivation," Jasim Uddin, one of over 10,600 farmers in Munshiganj who lost their potato crops due to the cyclones.

The Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) reveals that crops worth about Tk1,500 crore have suffered damage due to four major disasters, including cyclones, that hit the country this year. The damaged crop accounts for 7.84 lakh tonnes, affecting 7.31 lakh farmers who bear the losses.

According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, at least nine natural disasters including four cyclones, two rounds of heavy rains, periods of droughts, and heatwaves hit Bangladesh in 2023.

DAE Director General Badal Chandra Biswas told TBS, "We provide incentives at various times, considering the affected farmers. However, this compensation is not always disbursed immediately after a storm has passed."

M Asaduzzaman, former research director of the Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS), said the assistance the affected farmers receive such a calamity is far from sufficient. The response is also not as prompt as it should, he added.

"While we have made strides in saving lives from disasters, we are falling behind in safeguarding agricultural production. Consequently, farmers are experiencing losses in agricultural output due to frequent disasters," he said.

Impact on vegetable market

According to information from the DAE and insights from farmers and traders within the marketing system, the effects of the rainfall induced by Cyclone Midhili are being felt in the supply of winter vegetables.

The cyclone's impact led to the damage of 3.97 lakh tonnes of crops, with potatoes and vegetables being the most affected in 15 districts across the country.

DAE data further reveals that Cyclone Michaung resulted in the damage of 1.92 lakh tonnes of vegetables and 1.92 tonnes of potatoes.

As per the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics, winter vegetable production is more than twice that of the summer, ensuring affordability for the general population and increased consumption during the winter months.

In the three to four days preceding Cyclone Michaung, the prices of quality brinjals had dropped to Tk40-Tk50 per kg, potatoes to Tk50-Tk60 per kg, beans to Tk40-Tk35 per kg, and small-sized cauliflower to Tk25 per piece.

However, over the past month, prices have surged again, with potatoes, beans, and eggplants being retailed at Tk70-Tk80 per kg, and cauliflower at Tk40-Tk50 per piece. Districts such as Jashore, Jhenaidah, Magura, Chuadanga, Manikganj, and Narsingdi, traditionally strong in vegetable production, have been adversely affected by the cyclone.

Imran Master, a vegetable seller at Karwan Bazar in the capital, said, "Many farmers' vegetable fields were ravaged by the rain, leading to a reduction in supply, and farmers are consequently selling at higher prices. The escalation in the cost of production and additional transportation expenses are also contributing to the surge in vegetable prices."

In addition to Bogura and Rangpur, Munshiganj plays a significant role in potato production, and the district has been the most severely impacted this year. Out of the 1.92 lakh tonnes of damaged potatoes, Munshiganj alone accounted for 1.87 lakh tonnes. Moreover, a variety of crops, including Boro paddy seed beds, wheat, maize, mustard, onion, garlic, and chilli, have suffered damage.

The adverse effects of cyclones Michaung and Midhili have taken a toll on Aman, resulting in the damage of 1.24 lakh tonnes of Aman paddy in these two storms.

Heavy rains in October, coupled with onrush of water from the hills, led to crop damage in 19 districts across the country. Additionally, in August, similar disasters caused crop losses, particularly affecting Aman paddy, in 17 districts.

Farah Kabir, country director of ActionAid Bangladesh, said the adverse effects of climate change pose a significant threat to food and agriculture systems. The financial capacity of vulnerable communities is decreasing, and their access to markets is becoming increasingly challenging.

"Consequently, people in vulnerable areas are experiencing heightened levels of hunger and malnutrition, exacerbating their overall vulnerability due to the impact of climate change," she said.

El Niño effects

Meteorologists indicate that the manifestations of the severe impacts of climate change are becoming evident in Bangladesh, particularly in the context of global warming. El Niño conditions significantly contribute to these occurrences, preventing a decrease in sea temperatures. Consequently, meteorologists are forecasting a warmer winter this year due to these prevailing conditions.

El Niño is a naturally occurring climate pattern associated with warming of the ocean surface temperatures in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean, which can significantly influence weather patterns and ocean conditions worldwide.

Meteorologist Md Bazlur Rashid from the Bangladesh Meteorological Department said, "This year, Bangladesh experienced at least nine notable weather impacts attributed to El Niño. These El Niño conditions are anticipated to persist until April of the coming year."