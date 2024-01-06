Construction firms, contractors to be penalised for polluting air

The government has decided to penalise both the contractor companies and officials from monitoring agencies involved in public and private construction projects for polluting air.

The National Committee on Air Pollution Control at a recent meeting also made it mandatory to use a specified quantity of concrete blocks instead of bricks in development projects and suggested closure of unlicensed brick kilns lacking environmental certificates to mitigate air pollution.

The committee also prohibited open burning of waste.

Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain, who heads the committee, admitted at the meeting held on 19 November that despite the operation of mobile courts incurring expenses, the desired success has not been achieved in preventing air pollution.

He said funds are allocated for environmental management during the execution of development projects. "It is important to oversee whether contractors are utilising these allocations appropriately. Failure to spend these allocations properly should result in penalties imposed on both the contracting company and the project monitoring agency."

According to sources at the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, the committee – formed in December 2022 – has directed inclusion of the specific quantity of concrete blocks to be used in the development project proposal of any project.

It was the second meeting of the committee in a year. A third meeting is scheduled to take place at the end of January.

Sources indicate that the government is adopting a stringent approach to curb air pollution. All relevant stakeholders have received directives to enforce the recommendations of the air pollution control committee. These concerns will be brought to the attention of the cabinet of the new government, ensuring that ministers oversee the implementation of these initiatives.

Mandatory vehicle emission tests

The committee decided that the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority will enforce mandatory vehicle emission tests when issuing fitness certificates for old diesel-powered buses and trucks starting January.

Legal actions will be taken against vehicles that pollute the environment, are deemed unfit, or have exceeded their economic life.

Mohammad Abdur Razzak, director (enforcement) at the BRTA, told TBS that vehicle emission testing started in Mirpur-1 last December as a measure to curb air pollution. The testing includes not only diesel vehicles but also those using other fuels.

"Actions are being taken based on the pollution levels detected in vehicle emissions. Vehicles with high pollution levels are mandated to undergo repairs and obtain a fitness certificate. This testing initiative will be progressively introduced in BRTA offices across the country in phases," he said.

Moreover, all hospitals under the jurisdiction of the Directorate General of Health Services are required to dispose of medical waste in an environmentally friendly manner using suitable incinerators. Furthermore, the relevant departments will conduct awareness activities at various levels.

Meanwhile, the Local Government Division has issued a letter to various entities, including the Local Government Engineering Department, Rajuk, city corporations, municipalities, zilla parishads, union parishads, and their subordinate organisations. The letter mandates the mandatory use of concrete blocks in a fixed proportion for new development projects, and instructions have been provided to formulate the project plan accordingly.

Simultaneously, the letter directs the inclusion of concrete block prices, based on market rates, in the organisations' work schedules.

The Ministry of Housing and Public Works has communicated the same instructions to the Public Works Department, and similar directives have been issued by the relevant ministries to the education and health engineering departments.

Md Ziaul Haque, director (air management) at the Department of Environment, told TBS that pollution occurs in two main ways. Firstly, domestic pollution stems from road dust, construction activities by both government and private entities, littering, and the burning of tree leaves and medical waste. Numerous orders have been issued to curtail these activities, with mobile courts imposing fines and penalties, but complete control remains a challenge.

Secondly, trans-boundary air pollution persists, and ongoing efforts are being made to mitigate this issue through regional cooperation, he said.

As per the World Bank, 30% of Bangladesh's air pollution is attributed to trans-boundary sources, notably originating from India.

He said efforts are ongoing to enhance coordination among government agencies for the prevention of air pollution. Additionally, there will be a mandate for development project contractors to diligently implement air pollution control measures, with penalties imposed for non-compliance.

The DAE Director further said a strategy has been devised to discontinue traditional brick kilns and promote the establishment of modern kilns, along with encouraging the adoption of modern stoves. This initiative is slated to be financed with the support of the World Bank.

The project aims to provide favourable loans to conventional brick kiln owners, featuring easy terms and low-interest rates, to facilitate the transition to modern brick kilns. Additionally, entrepreneurs will be incentivised to establish concrete block factories, he said.

Air pollution in Bangladesh

Dhaka has consistently ranked as the world's most polluted city in terms of air quality. Moreover, air quality in 54 districts of the country remains poor most of the time.

The Department of Environment has set up 16 round-the-clock air quality monitoring stations nationwide, publishing the Air Quality Index (AQI) in real-time.

As of 2 January, the AQI reported that Dhaka's air quality was deemed unhealthy, registering a pollution level of 214. Similarly, Gazipur, Savar, Mymensingh, Comilla, Narsingdi, and Rangpur also recorded unhealthy air quality levels on that day. Narayanganj, with an AQI of 307, experienced very unhealthy air quality conditions.

Experts say as a result of poor air quality, people living in the affected areas are affected by various diseases. Various types of tiny particles including dust and lead enter the human body through the air and cause various diseases. Especially lungs, heart, liver and other organs are affected.