Case filed against Ctg city councilor for razing hill

TBS Report
10 August, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2022, 10:09 pm

Zahurul Alam Jasim, ward councilor of North Pahartali of CCC and joint secretary of the ward Awami Leauge. Photo: Collected
Zahurul Alam Jasim, ward councilor of North Pahartali of CCC and joint secretary of the ward Awami Leauge. Photo: Collected

The Department of Environment (DoE) has filed a case against three people including a ward councilor of Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) for cutting hill.

DoE Chattogram (metro) Inspector Sakhawat Hossain filed the case with Akbar Shah police station on Wednesday (10 August).

The accused are--- Zahurul Alam Jasim, ward councilor of North Pahartali and joint secretary of the ward Awami Leauge, his wife Taslima Begum and his care-taker Mohammad Ridoy.

The Environment department's Deputy Director (Chattogram metropolitan) Mia Mahmudul Haque said, "We went to inspect the Lake City residential area of North Pahartali on 8 August after receiving a complaint that the city councilor had razed a hill."

"During the inspection, we found a semi-pucca house built by cutting 3,000 cubic feet of hill and razing 1,307 square feet of mound. They also cut trees, bushes, and cleared shrubs," he added.

The deputy director added that they found three large tree trunks at the spot.

This correspondent tried to contact the city councilor several times, but he did not respond. 

