Ensure justice to people without harassment, President Hamid tells judges and lawyers

President Abdul Hamid on Sunday urged judges and lawyers to work together to ensure that justice seekers are not harassed.

"People come to you for seeking support in solving their problems and getting justice. So you have to be careful so that none is harassed," he said in a virtual address at the inauguration of the newly built Chief Judicial Magistrate Court Building and the "Rastrapati Abdul Hamid Building" for the Kishoreganj District Lawyers Association.

Law Minister Anisul Huq presided over the programme.

Hamid said that not only the rule of law in the country, but also the establishment of good governance as per the expectations of the people should be the goal of all.

The benefits of the liberation war must be delivered everywhere by establishing the rule of law and justice, he said.

Saying there is no alternative to an independent judiciary in establishing the rule of law, Hamid said the present government is very sincere in ensuring the independence of the judiciary.

Special attention has been paid to increase the number of judges, training and resolving the court crisis as well as case management.

He also said that legal aid offices have been set up in 64 districts and in the Supreme Court of the country to provide legal assistance to the poor and disadvantaged.

"Through this effort, poor and helpless people are getting legal support," he added

"Chief Judicial Magistrate Court buildings were inaugurated in 31 districts including today's inauguration. My hope is that it will be possible to bring the benefits of justice to the doorsteps of the people through the construction of these buildings," he also said.

The president who hails from Kishoreganj said it is a great pleasure for him to inaugurate the Chief Judicial Magistrate's Building in Kishoreganj as his life is connected with this district.

"Through this, the justice seeking people in the district will get judicial services at the fastest time. Besides, people will get a nice environment, this is a joy for me," he said.

Mentioning the sufferings of Judges and concerned officers and employees during their duties with lack of the required places, he said "you will be able to conduct the trial in a beautiful environment with ease as a result of the construction of the new building."

He also hoped that it will have a positive impact on the workplace and people will benefit.