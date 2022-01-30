Ensure justice to people without harassment, President Hamid tells judges and lawyers

Bangladesh

UNB
30 January, 2022, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2022, 06:37 pm

Related News

Ensure justice to people without harassment, President Hamid tells judges and lawyers

UNB
30 January, 2022, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2022, 06:37 pm
File photo of President M Abdul Hamid
File photo of President M Abdul Hamid

President Abdul Hamid on Sunday urged judges and lawyers to work together to ensure that justice seekers are not harassed.

"People come to you for seeking support in solving their problems and getting justice. So you have to be careful so that none is harassed," he said in a virtual address at the inauguration of the newly built Chief Judicial Magistrate Court Building and the "Rastrapati Abdul Hamid Building" for the Kishoreganj District Lawyers Association.

Law Minister Anisul Huq presided over the programme.

Hamid said that not only the rule of law in the country, but also the establishment of good governance as per the expectations of the people should be the goal of all.

The benefits of the liberation war must be delivered everywhere by establishing the rule of law and justice, he said.

Saying there is no alternative to an independent judiciary in establishing the rule of law, Hamid said the present government is very sincere in ensuring the independence of the judiciary.

Special attention has been paid to increase the number of judges, training and resolving the court crisis as well as case management. 

He also said that legal aid offices have been set up in 64 districts and in the Supreme Court of the country to provide legal assistance to the poor and disadvantaged. 

"Through this effort, poor and helpless people are getting legal support," he added 

"Chief Judicial Magistrate Court buildings were inaugurated in 31 districts including today's inauguration. My hope is that it will be possible to bring the benefits of justice to the doorsteps of the people through the construction of these buildings," he also said.

The president who hails from Kishoreganj said it is a great pleasure for him to inaugurate the Chief Judicial Magistrate's Building in Kishoreganj as his life is connected with this district.

"Through this, the justice seeking people in the district will get judicial services at the fastest time. Besides, people will get a nice environment, this is a joy for me," he said.

Mentioning the sufferings of Judges and concerned officers and employees during their duties with lack of the required places, he said "you will be able to conduct the trial in a beautiful environment with ease as a result of the construction of the new building."

He also hoped that it will have a positive impact on the workplace and people will benefit.

 

Top News / Court

Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid / Judge / Lawyer

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Changes to the broadcaster’s financing model will force it to abandon its traditional place in the British and global media landscape. Photo: Bloomberg

The BBC is dead, long live the BBC

5h | Bloomberg Special
Kazi Iqbal. Sketch: TBS

Kazi Iqbal: I do not think LDC graduation will be a huge threat to our RMG industry

7h | Interviews
Photo: Courtesy

Safiya: Be the bride of your dream

8h | Mode
Nuport co-founders Chris Li and Fahim Salam Photo: Courtesy

Nuport: The start-up that promises to cut down distribution planning time by 85%

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Minnie Mouse exchanges dress for pant-suit

Minnie Mouse exchanges dress for pant-suit

1h | Videos
Minnie Mouse exchanges dress for pant-suit

Minnie Mouse exchanges dress for pant-suit

1h | Videos
People placing reliance upon Friendship Hospital

People placing reliance upon Friendship Hospital

4h | Videos
Rajshahi's historical and cultural heritage in sketches

Rajshahi's historical and cultural heritage in sketches

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

2
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman
Habitat

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building

3
Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Interviews

There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh: Zaved Akhtar

4
Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class
Economy

Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class

5
Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Botswana woman arrested with 3kg heroin at Dhaka airport

6
Photo: TBS
Banking

Private banks say unable to implement BB-set pay structure by 1 March