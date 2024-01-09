Engine shortage cuts goods trains, hampers cargo transport in East Zone

The number of goods trains in the East Zone of the Bangladesh Railway has declined by around one-fourth due to an engine shortage in recent months, adversely affecting the transportation of goods, especially imported products, food grains and fuels.

According to the railway, once 10-12 goods trains used to run daily to transport goods on various routes in the eastern region, comprising Chattogram, Sylhet, Dhaka, and Mymensingh divisions. Currently, the number has come down to five to seven.

A total of 136 goods trains operated in the eastern region in September last year. It fell to 98 in October and 101 in November 2023, railway data show.

Railway officials say due to the ongoing engine shortage, newly introduced passenger trains are being assigned engines originally designated for goods trains, leading to a decline in the number of goods trains.

The decline in goods trains is impacting the income of the railway as a significant revenue source for the eastern railway is the transport of goods encompassing import-export products, fertilisers, fuel, stones, public and private grain transportation, and military goods, they say.

Md Abdul Malek, chief yard master of Chattogram Goods Port Yard, told TBS that the reduction in the number of trains is attributed to an engine shortage, resulting in delays as trains await engines arriving with other trains.

"Currently, only 2-3 good trains, as opposed to the usual 5-6, are operational due to the allocation of only 4-5 engines," he said.

According to the Transport and Mechanical Engineering Department of the railway, there is a requirement for 300 engines to operate a total of 200 trains, including about 50 currently inoperative trains in the eastern region. At present, there are 197 engines, two-thirds of which have surpassed their lifespan, resulting in less than 100 engines in operation. However, there are demands for 116 engines.

Adding to the challenge, three operational engines have become inoperable due to recent accidents. The introduction of new trains on the Dhaka-Cox's Bazar route, along with additional services on the Dhaka-Noakhali and Dhaka-Sylhet routes, requires further engine allocation.

Officials say the Transport and Mechanical Engineering Department is unable to supply new engines, leading to a shortage that is impacting goods trains. Notably, just a few months ago, 12 to 15 engines were regularly allocated for goods trains.

As per Transport Division of the railway, under normal circumstances, approximately 21 engines are needed daily to operate goods trains in the eastern region.

Among them six engines are necessary for the daily transportation of goods trains from the Chattogram port to Kamalapur ICD in Dhaka. An additional six engines are required for fuel transport to Rangpur, Sylhet, Dhaka Cantonment, and Srimangal. Dinajpur, Rangpur, Santahar, and Tejgaon silos need a minimum of three and a maximum of seven engines for the transportation of food grains.

Additionally, at least three engines are needed for irregular transportation of food grains, but they are currently unavailable.

There is also a monthly irregular demand for a few engines for goods transport, including military shipments, fertiliser transport from various government fertiliser factories to different parts of the country, stone transport, and grain transport to Ashuganj. Despite a minimum demand of 15 engines, the goods transport sector received only 8-10 allocations in the first 15 days of last December.

Shahidul Alam, chief transport officer of the eastern region of Bangladesh Railway, highlighted the engine shortage in the eastern part of the railway, noting a reduction in the allocation of engines for goods trains due to the launch of several new passenger trains.

"Three engines have become inoperable due to accidents. Efforts are underway to repair 5-6 engines," he said.

TBS tried to contact Mohammad Nazmul Islam, acting general manager (eastern region) of railways, over phone but there was no response. However, he had previously told TBS in November that addressing the engine crisis might take another three years, with a project in progress to bring in a total of 80 engines in 20 increments over the course of the next three years.