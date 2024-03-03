Solar power to be expanded further in char areas: Nasrul Hamid

The state minister at a meeting with the ISA Director General Dr Ajay Mathur on Saturday (2 March) at the state minister's residence. Photo: Courtesy

The government will expand solar power usage in char areas of the country, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said today (3 March).

"Suitable sites for floating solar must be selected with expertise. The International Solar Alliance (ISA) can contribute more to expanding rooftop solar. Solar power will experience additional growth in the char areas," the state minister said during a meeting with the ISA Director General Dr Ajay Mathur on Saturday (2 March) at the state minister's residence.

The state minister also emphasised the possibility of ISA collaboration in major chars across the country, including Bhasan Char.

By December 2024, a total of nine solar power projects are slated for implementation, with six of them having a combined budget of $541,000. The anticipated cost for the floating solar project is yet to be finalised, State Minister Nasrul said.

During the meeting, Ajay Mathur informed Nasrul about the issues and decisions of this year's 1st Steering Committee meeting of ISA held on Saturday.

Power Division Joint Secretary Nirod Chandra Mondal and Head of Program and Project Implementation Unit of ISA Ramesh Kumar Kuruppath were also present at the discussion.

The ISA is an action-oriented, member-driven, collaborative platform for increased deployment of solar energy technologies as a means for bringing energy access, ensuring energy security, and driving energy transition in its member countries.

ISA is guided by its 'Towards 1000' strategy which aims to mobilise $1,000 billion of investments in solar energy solutions by 2030.