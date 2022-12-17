Resources, subsidies worth $16b can be saved in 2023-25 with clean energy: CPD
The Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), to address the ongoing power and energy crisis, has come up with a short to medium-term energy mix scenario from a clean energy perspective.
According to its estimates, the government will be able to save over $16 billion worth of resources (fossil fuel) and subsidies between 2023-2025 with investments in and implementation of renewable energy solutions (solar-based irrigation facilities and rooftops).
The think-tank – during a dialogue titled "Managing the Economic Crisis CPD's Policy Recommendations" on Saturday – lauded the government's move to completely phaseout diesel-based power plants and gradually shutdown furnace oil-based power plants.
It also said the initiative to transform the existing diesel irrigation system to a solar-based one and install solar panels on the rooftops of all primary schools will help the country's transition to cleaner energy solutions.
The CPD, in a bid to make the country more energy secure, diverse and help fight the ongoing crisis, has put forth several recommendations and policy changes to the government.
Those include –
- A clean energy scenario in the power and energy sector can be resource efficient, can generate more power and save subsidy allocation
- LNG-based power generation should not be encouraged further
- Emphasis should be given to gas exploration in domestic gas fields
- Dependency on long-term LNG contracts should be reduced
- Bangladesh should not opt for LNG purchases from the spot market as this is a high-price situation
- Other fuel solutions such as Heavy Fuel Oil (HFO) HFO and High-Speed Diesel (HSD) can be viable options
- BPDB/SREDA/IDCOL should aggressively look for foreign financers and investors in the renewable energy sector
- Fossil fuel-based power plants which are in the process of retirement should not be extended further under the Quick Enhancement of Electricity and Energy Supply (Special Provision) Act 2010
- BPDB must revisit the existing contracts with IPPs (independent power producers) that are yet to retire after July 2023