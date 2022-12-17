Resources, subsidies worth $16b can be saved in 2023-25 with clean energy: CPD 

The Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), to address the ongoing power and energy crisis, has come up with a short to medium-term energy mix scenario from a clean energy perspective.

According to its estimates, the government will be able to save over $16 billion worth of resources (fossil fuel) and subsidies between 2023-2025 with investments in and implementation of renewable energy solutions (solar-based irrigation facilities and rooftops).

The think-tank – during a dialogue titled "Managing the Economic Crisis CPD's Policy Recommendations" on Saturday – lauded the government's move to completely phaseout diesel-based power plants and gradually shutdown furnace oil-based power plants.

It also said the initiative to transform the existing diesel irrigation system to a solar-based one and install solar panels on the rooftops of all primary schools will help the country's transition to cleaner energy solutions.

The CPD, in a bid to make the country more energy secure, diverse and help fight the ongoing crisis, has put forth several recommendations and policy changes to the government.

Those include –