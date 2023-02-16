Rampal plant resumes power generation after month-long pause

Electricity generation at the first unit of Rampal 1320MW coal power plant resumed from Wednesday (15 February) night after being shut down for a month over coal shortage and dollar crunch.

The plant authorities, Bangladesh India Friendship Power Company (BIFPCL), confirmed the matter to The Business Standard. The move comes thanks to the resumption of coal imports and ease in dollar crisis.

The plant is supplying 400MW of electricity to the national grid every hour, BIFPCL authorities added.

Anwarul Azim, DGM at BIFPCL, had said that a ship carrying 30,000 tonnes of coal arrived in the country on 9 February and another shipment with 50,000 tonnes is due on 18 February.

The plant, also known as Maitree Super Thermal Power Project, a joint venture of Bangladesh and India, is being built at Rampal of Bagerhat.

After several delays, the first unit of the plant started supplying power to the national grid on 17 December.

The unit requires around 5000 tonnes of coal each day in order to run in full capacity.

Earlier on 14 January, the BIFPCL shut down production at the first unit owing to an interruption in coal import due to delayed payment.

Before the shutdown, a total of 1.50 lakh tonnes of coal was imported.

Initially, BIFPCL planned to import 3 lakh tonnes of coal for the commissioning phase. But, it is now aiming to extend the contract to double the volume.

Besides, BIFPCL also signed another contract to import 8 million tonnes of coal in three years.