Process of importing 40MW hydropower from Nepal thru India almost complete: Nasrul Hamid

All processes of importing 40 megawatts of hydropower from Nepal through India are almost complete, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said today (31 January).

Besides, processing of another 500MW of hydropower is also progressing well, he said during a meeting with Nepalese Ambassador in Bangladesh Ghanshyam Bhandari.

"A committee will be formed at the ministry level in this regard. This committee will work on how to further increase power and energy business with Nepal," said the state minister.

The Nepalese ambassador paid a courtesy call on the state minister at the Secretariat today, according to a press statement. They discussed various issues related to mutual interest.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Ghanshyam congratulated the state minister on being re-elected to the position.

He said Nepal's energy cooperation with Bangladesh is continuously increasing.

Emphasising on power business, transmission lines and investment in Nepal, he said, "Working together will benefit both countries. Joint venture agreements may be entered into for joint investment."